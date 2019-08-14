Klingenstein Fields & Co Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $383,337; Stock Rose; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted by $3.48 Million Its Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 06/03/2018 – COHN SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE HIS COUNTRY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 349.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 49,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 63,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.90M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,642 shares to 13,004 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 18,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd High Yield Corp (HYG).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,298 shares to 305,587 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 138,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,254 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

