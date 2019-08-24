Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $118.04 Million; Stadium Capital Management Increases Position in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 71,362 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 856,699 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.12M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 58,650 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 14,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 576,313 were accumulated by Ashford Cap Mngmt. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,082 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 8,372 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation reported 279,602 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 268,751 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 6,543 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.01% or 13,650 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 118,052 shares. 28,826 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 22,100 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $991,582 activity. Whittemore Kent G had bought 1,000 shares worth $13,730. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak. Shares for $21,630 were bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 was made by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Communications holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,212 shares. Homrich Berg has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,102 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 114,517 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,928 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.18 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.33 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 89,973 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors reported 1.15 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 140,075 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,719 shares. Hound Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 2.55% or 533,831 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated reported 55,382 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc owns 63,659 shares. Chartist Ca owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,978 shares. 338,910 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 62,998 shares to 121,451 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.