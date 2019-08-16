Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted By $1.28 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Shorts at Novavax (NVAX) Raised By 0.65%

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) had an increase of 0.65% in short interest. NVAX’s SI was 4.56M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.65% from 4.53M shares previously. With 822,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s short sellers to cover NVAX’s short positions. The stock increased 9.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 3.31 million shares traded or 317.79% up from the average. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019; 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $50.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN PREPARE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 16/04/2018 – NOVAVAX, INC.: NOVAVAX: CLOSING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: RSV Phase 3 Prepare Trial Outcome De-risked by Successful Informational Analysis

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 26,223 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 321,545 shares with $16.05M value, up from 295,322 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $5,850 activity. $5,850 worth of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were bought by Glenn Gregory M.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Take Chance on NVAX Stock After Big Analyst Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novavax up 7% on new ResVax data – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novavax adds to ResVax-stoked rally, shares ahead 36% – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Novavax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:NVAX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Novavax (NVAX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 12,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Co reported 74,389 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 7.63M shares. 60,000 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 44,900 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 237,501 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 97,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 4,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Ameriprise Financial has 15,989 shares.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $155.39 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax has $6 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $1.35’s average target is -79.61% below currents $6.62 stock price. Novavax had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $1.75 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $6 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $2 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 70,834 shares to 198,001 valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 2,870 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.71% above currents $53.78 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Glenview Bancshares Dept has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Uss Management Limited accumulated 1.97 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,708 are held by Security Trust. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. 6,890 are owned by Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,114 shares. Stearns Financial Services Group holds 5,199 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A, Virginia-based fund reported 6,691 shares. Madison Holdings holds 95,130 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amp Limited holds 0.13% or 464,299 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0% or 20,001 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc accumulated 0.09% or 10,988 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).