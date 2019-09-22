Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $859,643; Scripps Ew (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Raised Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 5,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75 million, up from 104,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 452,393 shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,727 shares to 313,818 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,111 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).