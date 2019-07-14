Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake By $3.38 Million; Scotia Capital Cut Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 3,180 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 11,646 shares with $1.86M value, down from 14,826 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 39.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 26,445 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 40,795 shares with $5.23 million value, down from 67,240 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $20.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 390,241 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 1.89M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,275 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc owns 2,170 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jag Llc owns 13,587 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. First Financial In holds 0.19% or 1,555 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,943 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 4,477 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,268 shares. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,978 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 437,286 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 43 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,993 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 127,157 shares to 997,703 valued at $100.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 126,520 shares and now owns 9.36 million shares. Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Shares for $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 673 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 35,576 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fdx reported 4,773 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Punch & Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.42% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 38,479 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 8,058 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,250 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 11.28 million shares. Merian Global (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). New York-based Art Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Counselors stated it has 104,018 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.95 million for 9.42 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 186,083 shares to 1.12M valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,906 shares and now owns 45,499 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.