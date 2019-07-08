Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $10.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Schweitzer (SWM) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased Stake by $850,060

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 39,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,497 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 million, down from 140,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $297.98. About 852,119 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 63,716 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Lsv Asset stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 0% or 5,701 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,350 shares. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 8,874 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability owns 1,869 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 436,265 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 882,463 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 4.53M shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 8,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1,027 shares.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWM) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On WillScot Corporation (WSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Basic Materials Companies to Consider as Trade War Rages On – GuruFocus.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “28 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.83 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 46,290 shares to 499,755 shares, valued at $34.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).