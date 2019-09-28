Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $754,392; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 5,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,553 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 2,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 99,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 101,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 857,707 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,653 shares to 108,334 shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.17% or 242,365 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt reported 3,783 shares stake. Check Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2,170 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 3,565 shares. Main Street Research Limited Com invested in 1,888 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Burney reported 0.21% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 12,640 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co. Minneapolis Group Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 219,747 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,051 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.04% or 4,738 shares. 242,695 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Llc. 2,603 are held by Hgk Asset Management. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 2,681 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,835 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 27,909 shares stake. Thomas White has 4,025 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 28,668 shares. Menta Lc invested in 7,340 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,555 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 109,174 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.14% or 464,419 shares. 24,200 were reported by Art Ltd Limited Liability Company. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 37,130 shares. Boston Partners owns 2.25 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Co holds 57,500 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 229,130 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11,176 shares to 460,174 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 18,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

