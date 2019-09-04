Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Saia (SAIA) Stake Maintained by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 76,482 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 114.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 21,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 19,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 14,000 shares to 2,870 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,699 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 0.14% or 62,619 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 14,474 shares. Boys Arnold & Com owns 40,857 shares. Barbara Oil Company owns 30,000 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,893 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincoln Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. Oak Assocs Oh holds 123,845 shares. Centurylink Invest has 59,324 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Co Ca accumulated 186,460 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).