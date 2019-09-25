Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $14.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,775 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15M, down from 114,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 269,819 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 35272% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 70,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 70,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.01. About 653,016 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Ltd holds 22,378 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,514 shares. Indiana & Investment Management invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust accumulated 112,316 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,074 shares. 42,104 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 106,391 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce reported 0.17% stake. Profund Ltd Liability owns 40,752 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Lc has 14,994 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Ser Network Lc has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garde Cap has 1,186 shares. Bollard Limited holds 5,870 shares. Kames Public Ltd Company reported 16,645 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,778 shares to 377,414 shares, valued at $63.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 142,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.07 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd reported 2,382 shares stake. Moreover, Cedar Rock Cap Ltd has 12.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3.09M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 14,746 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 30,833 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,475 shares. Yhb Inv Inc stated it has 7,354 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The California-based Covington Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fairfield Bush Commerce stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc holds 129,343 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 4.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 13,845 were reported by Goelzer Mgmt. 1,665 are held by Hanson And Doremus. Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 1.94% or 164,653 shares.