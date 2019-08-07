Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed By $34.78 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Sentiment Is 0.87

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 126 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 145 reduced and sold their stock positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The funds in our database reported: 53.45 million shares, down from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 77 New Position: 49.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 31.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 250,204 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 542,426 shares with $75.83 million value, down from 792,630 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

The stock increased 1.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 490,480 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has risen 10.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for 747,639 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 451,721 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 3.7% invested in the company for 53,690 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 2.49% in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 840,600 shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

