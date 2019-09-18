Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose; Putnam Investments Raised Holding in Omnova Solutions (OMN) by $1.51 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 251,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 513,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 261,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 325,195 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 377,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.82 million, down from 381,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 840,646 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 465,926 shares to 10,918 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,583 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 40,920 shares stake. Dupont Corporation accumulated 90,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 79,819 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) or 19,597 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,770 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 3.57 million shares. White Pine Cap Lc holds 225,285 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.27% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.35% or 574,027 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 426,899 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,732 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 56,046 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,417 were accumulated by Fil. American Rech Mngmt owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 72,848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 28,682 shares. Old National Retail Bank In stated it has 44,722 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 63,658 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Management has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Altfest L J has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 11.55M shares. Cannell Peter B & Company accumulated 0.3% or 47,484 shares. Brookstone Cap Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 134,663 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company reported 1,650 shares stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 8,888 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.05% or 53,830 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.