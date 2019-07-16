Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position; Philadelphia Trust Company Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 12,756 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 339,503 shares with $14.42 million value, up from 326,747 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $237.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 15,889 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 41,677 last quarter. American Express Co now has $107.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Philadelphia Trust Company increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 5,081 shares to 58,983 valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB) stake by 113,000 shares and now owns 936,454 shares. Virtu Financial Inc was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 1.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,644 shares. 14,355 are held by Fosun Limited. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.55% or 5.71 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.55% or 73,675 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 668,613 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 329,798 shares. Burney reported 4,974 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru reported 4,195 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.03% or 1,899 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Co reported 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Legal & General Gp Plc invested in 4.06 million shares. Washington-based Evergreen Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Magellan Asset Limited invested in 0% or 4,499 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 14,200 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Squeri Stephen J.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold 43,800 shares worth $1.81 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 48,383 shares to 142,907 valued at $25.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 54,025 shares and now owns 188,479 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.