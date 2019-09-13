Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $1.41 Million; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 131,985 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.19 million, up from 120,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.14. About 578,078 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $179.85. About 4.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ex (VEU) by 9,612 shares to 63,438 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,778 shares to 377,414 shares, valued at $63.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.