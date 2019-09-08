Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $3.15 Million; Osmium Partners Has Lowered Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Holding by $3.46 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25 million, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.79M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 25,594 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 41,920 shares to 116,790 shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 91,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,717 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 342,950 shares. Essex Financial invested in 8,765 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 6,910 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.53% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,576 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 14,353 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.77% or 4.42M shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset stated it has 2.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 43,216 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 35,122 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,042 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,296 shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,013 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.12 million for 24.52 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.