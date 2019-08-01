Klingenstein Fields & Co Increases Position in Home Depot (HD); Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Antares Pharma (ATRS) by $810,000

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 62,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.32. About 1.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.175. About 528,197 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 77,869 shares to 201,235 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 70,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,001 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 34,767 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 5,609 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C Worldwide Group Inc Hldgs A S holds 7.31% or 3.00M shares. Cincinnati Fin has 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 362,554 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 858,658 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation, a Texas-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 3,824 shares. Schroder Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 2.30 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP owns 2,935 shares. Sterling Management Llc reported 607,723 shares. Park Avenue holds 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15,010 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Antares Pharma Announces the Commercial Availability of XYOSTEDâ„¢ (Testosterone Enanthate) Injection â€” A New Treatment for Adult Men Diagnosed With Testosterone Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Ectopic Pregnancy With Methotrexate – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma: Proven Business Model Set To Move Much Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 30,053 shares. Fosun International Limited invested in 0.11% or 591,708 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Armistice Lc holds 10.30M shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 569,113 shares. 107,134 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.64M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 110,408 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 29,235 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 94,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.08% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 80,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).