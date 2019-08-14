Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 14,040 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 44,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 2.11 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 17.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.39 million for 7.21 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,221 shares to 125,505 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 186,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,003 shares. Pennsylvania Communication reported 7,581 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Magnetar Limited Liability Corp owns 35,752 shares. 31,364 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Ltd. Hl Services Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Asset invested in 0.43% or 12,232 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,679 shares. Wade G W And reported 225,443 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. 102,030 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Smithfield Tru Co accumulated 175 shares. Colrain Limited Liability Company has invested 5.7% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Trustmark Savings Bank Department has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 62,055 were reported by Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication. Alpha Windward Lc holds 1,155 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 19,650 shares to 60,945 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 84,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,003 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.