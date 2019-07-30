Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $2.83 Million; Market Value Rose; King Wealth Management Group Boosted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $702,885

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $278.16. About 3.75 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 62,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 58,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 5.45M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c

