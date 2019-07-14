Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $10.29 Million; Market Value Declined; Eog Resources (EOG) Stake Has Boosted by Baldwin Brothers Inc

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 49,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,623 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.89 million, down from 251,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 22,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 65,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 87,559 shares to 495,076 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was sold by Bauman James L. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares to 67,231 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,235 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).