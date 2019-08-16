Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Declined; Lam Research (LRCX) Position Held by Lpl Financial Llc

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 2,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 24,349 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 21,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 38,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 101,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 63,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 5.57 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 74,698 shares to 293,409 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 39,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,497 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 197,234 shares to 53,108 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 50,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,949 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Lam Research Rose 11.1% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

