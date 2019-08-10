Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.53 Million; Intuit (INTU) Stake Has Upped by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 16,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 87,559 shares to 495,076 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 58,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt has 1,750 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 41 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 42,826 shares. Investment Counsel holds 49,058 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7.08M shares. Smith And Howard Wealth holds 0.1% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp invested in 1.43% or 47,168 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.16% or 16,929 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd has 24,327 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.81M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 4.94M shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc stated it has 3.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 26,530 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,572 shares, and cut its stake in Healthsouth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.22 million are owned by Massachusetts Fin Services Company Ma. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0.01% or 49,167 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brinker reported 32,323 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,108 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 3.25 million shares. Bridges Investment Inc owns 2,003 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 102,492 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 904,530 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,100 shares. Bessemer Inc invested in 7,423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William And Il reported 0.66% stake. Private Na, Ohio-based fund reported 1,958 shares.