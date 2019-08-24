Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Stake in Stryker (SYK) as Market Valuation Rose; Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $861,042 as Stock Price Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 108.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 34,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 66,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 32,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 961,710 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares to 292,130 shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 52,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 171,883 shares to 73,716 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 91,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,717 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.