Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased By $6.00 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Franklin Resources Decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake By $1.35 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 18,977 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 166,137 shares with $11.82 million value, down from 185,114 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $25.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 1.85M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 22.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 54,025 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 188,479 shares with $21.06 million value, down from 242,504 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $104.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 11.62% above currents $81.82 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. Nomura maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 3. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $718.52 million for 8.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 485,428 shares. 4,502 are held by Hrt. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 80,200 shares. Nwq Investment Management Com Ltd Com reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 101,278 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 4,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital owns 3,455 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 10,970 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com reported 8 shares stake. Smithfield invested in 0% or 140 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 320,415 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 112,856 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.49% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Security reported 1,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) stake by 965 shares to 2,349 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 33,288 shares and now owns 478,778 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 9.04 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Westover Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 0.1% or 90,571 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 46,858 shares. Heritage accumulated 99,168 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 3,158 shares. Weybosset And Management Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, First Fincl Corp In has 0.6% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,235 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 6,527 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl stated it has 860,001 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highland Capital Lc invested in 13,832 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 7,356 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 102,361 shares to 218,894 valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 15,698 shares and now owns 121,722 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

