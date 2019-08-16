Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Sap Se (SAP) Stake By $6.52 Million; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Sentiment Is 1.4

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 22.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 56,713 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 199,152 shares with $22.99M value, down from 255,865 last quarter. Sap Se now has $145.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 585,733 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 21/03/2018 – SAP Announces Additional Candidate for By-Election to SAP Supervisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y; 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 310 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 221 decreased and sold their equity positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 289.10 million shares, up from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 182 Increased: 188 New Position: 122.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 26.39 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 12,756 shares to 339,503 valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,441 shares and now owns 114,955 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 30.02% above currents $117.16 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SAP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for 103,731 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 2.72 million shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fidelity National Financial Inc. has 6.08% invested in the company for 340,041 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.49% in the stock. Incline Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 239,063 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.78 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 58.85 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

The stock increased 3.26% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 5.66M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.