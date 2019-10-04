Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Its Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $347,784; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Market Value Rose While Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Holding by $325,000

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 161,203 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87M, up from 159,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $166.01. About 101,955 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 803,769 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares to 398,368 shares, valued at $74.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). United Capital Financial Advisers Lc invested in 124,490 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.19% or 36,617 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% or 76,899 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hexavest Inc reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Limited Liability Com holds 187,833 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Miura Glob Limited Liability Company stated it has 125,000 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.36% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 160,501 shares. First Republic invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Da Davidson And Communications has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 55,937 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 3,800 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 14,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com owns 1.69% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 676,995 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 70,594 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 8,445 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Llc has 0.18% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 14,745 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 630 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Condor Capital Management holds 0.28% or 10,537 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 18,075 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 5,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 14,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,418 shares to 35,243 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,120 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).