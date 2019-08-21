Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Coatue Management Lowered Chicos Fas (CHS) Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) stake by 77.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as Chicos Fas Inc (CHS)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 32,033 shares with $136,000 value, down from 142,152 last quarter. Chicos Fas Inc now has $378.60M valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,472 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 39,223 shares with $2.12M value, down from 45,695 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $205.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Reports Grant of Performance-Based Employment Inducement Award Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08 – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Court certifies $891 million class-action suit against CHS – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mall sector stages mini-comeback – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chicoâ€™s FAS, Inc. (CHS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chicoâ€™s FAS, Inc. (CHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY had bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645 on Thursday, June 13. Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 32,289 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 847,462 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 6.29 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 13,800 are owned by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 340,603 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.02% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 42,360 shares. 43,056 were reported by Menta Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 37,350 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited. 241,965 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System.

Coatue Management Llc increased Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) stake by 27,145 shares to 43,640 valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 8,504 shares and now owns 51,753 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was raised too.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18 million for 80.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 47.98% above currents $3.21 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 134,676 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 28,040 were accumulated by Altrinsic Llc. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, St Germain D J Incorporated has 2.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 425,349 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 233,585 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 91,937 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 262,805 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 20,261 shares stake. Lynch & Assoc In holds 148,439 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 1.12% stake. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 11,984 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 47,276 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth invested in 348,773 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 20,650 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 14.29% above currents $47.93 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 60,503 shares to 224,018 valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,007 shares and now owns 7,266 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.