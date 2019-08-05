Klingenstein Fields & Co Maintains Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC); Citadel Advisors Lowered Stake in Watts Water Technologies (Call) (WTS) by $2.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 62,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 121,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 58,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 3.05M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (Call) (WTS) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 37,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 2,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 40,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 70,660 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 171,883 shares to 73,716 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 34,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,853 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 92,806 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,669 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 243,182 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 21,842 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 484,798 shares. Illinois-based Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1,700 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants accumulated 17,722 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 302 shares. Stephens Ar has 38,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 4,898 shares. Kanawha Mngmt owns 14,115 shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 176,444 shares to 195,144 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axovant Sciences Ltd by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) or 13 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 23,100 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 7,602 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 5,000 shares. Wilen Mgmt Corp holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 35,407 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 65,875 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voloridge Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Shell Asset Management invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Us Bank De owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 527 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 1.1% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 69,016 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

