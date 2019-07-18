Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $6.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Cibc World Markets Holds Holding in Borgwarner (BWA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 60,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 291,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 593,294 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 96.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,590 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906,000, up from 12,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 22,704 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 35,628 shares to 101,812 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,450 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Beats Revenue Consensus, Misses Guidance – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 37,474 shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Webster Bancshares N A has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.87% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 725,487 shares. Johnson Gru Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 581 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 395,474 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 9,081 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 45 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs Inc has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Argyle Mgmt Inc holds 10,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 195,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 24,352 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Euclidean Tech Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 46,290 shares to 499,755 shares, valued at $34.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs’ equities-backed earnings results may pressure – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 32,725 shares. 56 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors. Interest Sarl invested in 0.32% or 25,653 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Granite Limited Liability Corp holds 44,316 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 53,383 shares. Rockland Trust reported 18,093 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Vestor Cap has 2.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134,598 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38.03 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.63% or 82,234 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,240 shares. Halsey Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,911 shares. 49,609 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc. Spc Fincl accumulated 6,865 shares.