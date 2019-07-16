Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $9.01 Million as Market Value Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Funds Has Cut Stake by $4.51 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 102,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 116,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.81M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 1.50M shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 86,637 shares to 349,462 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 39,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,497 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.