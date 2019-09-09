Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Cs Mckee LP Lifted by $410,700 Its Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 127,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 267,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 62,998 shares to 121,451 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.