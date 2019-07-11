Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Position; As Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Upped Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 4.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $238.92. About 8.77M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – TESLA SUSPENDS MODEL 3 ASSEMBLY LINE FOR 4-5 DAYS: BUZZFEED; 11/05/2018 – Tesla said its senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field, is “taking time off to recharge.”; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Expect Model 3 Production Rate Will Climb Rapidly Through 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Business Report: Tesla excited at energy storage opportunities in Southern Africa; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Expects Tesla’s Future Cooperation With Data Requests; 02/04/2018 – Some Good News for Tesla; 17/04/2018 – Back to the Drawing Board for Tesla — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla’s Model 3; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk blames robots for delays on Tesla’s Model 3; 21/05/2018 – Elon Musk says making a cheaper Model 3 now would cause Tesla to ‘die’

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 109,434 shares to 233,982 shares, valued at $37.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,151 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,370 were accumulated by Gsa Llp. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macquarie Group Limited has 284,500 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 1.87% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 245,194 shares. Addison Capital invested in 3,368 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc holds 412,284 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc accumulated 319,349 shares. 185,334 are held by Foundation Mngmt. Kings Point Mgmt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 180,348 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Loomis Sayles Commerce Limited Partnership invested in 5,819 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.48% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 652,435 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 18,095 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. $305,420 worth of stock was sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1. Gracias Antonio J. also sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 11,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Inv has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 40,036 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 70 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,668 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 720 were reported by Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd. Fred Alger Inc reported 1,007 shares. Holderness Comm owns 1,195 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 52,661 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co owns 4,002 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 9,660 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 9,110 shares in its portfolio.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.