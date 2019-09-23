Klingenstein Fields & Co Continues to Hold Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH); As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stock Price Rose, Chartist Boosted Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 161,203 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87 million, up from 159,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $172.08. About 1.04M shares traded or 67.16% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $541.65. About 404,907 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai has 0.31% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 9,515 shares. Nomura invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hilton Capital reported 110 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,107 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,779 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btim reported 523 shares stake. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,870 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 423 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 7,297 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 143,105 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,100 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest owns 3,312 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 2,470 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $14.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,383 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporati (NYSE:ALL).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,366 shares to 27,560 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,675 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).