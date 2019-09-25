Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Shares Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Upped Stake by $3.81 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 29,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 108,334 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 103,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.04. About 745,311 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 912,734 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 41,358 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluefin Trading Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,793 shares. Twin Mgmt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Jlb, Michigan-based fund reported 99,867 shares. Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 2.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc reported 43,709 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.06% or 678,200 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.7% or 3.41 million shares. Kingfisher Ltd holds 0.44% or 5,384 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd reported 3,150 shares stake. Nine Masts Limited owns 17,558 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com reported 57,564 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce invested in 0.06% or 3,688 shares. Dillon & Assoc reported 14,903 shares stake. Amp Investors accumulated 43,055 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meridian Mngmt stated it has 1.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blair William And Il accumulated 25,388 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 794 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 288,351 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hm Payson invested in 13,081 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Should Be a Long-Term Winner – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Has Acreage Holdings Fallen More Than 50% in Just 3 Months? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.