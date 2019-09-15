Klingenstein Fields & Co Stake in Fedex (FDX) Has Lifted by $386,384; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose, James Investment Research Has Upped Position by $1.99 Million

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 6,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 37,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.09M, up from 31,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 688,037 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 145,263 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85 million, up from 142,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,435 shares to 4,575 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM) by 30,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,983 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 228,137 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.29% or 278,273 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 7,733 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 275 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 38 shares. 835 were reported by Chilton Investment Limited Liability. Pacific Glob Investment Management invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 7,879 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.1% or 2,910 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beach Counsel Pa has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,000 shares. Bessemer owns 5,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 551,759 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Company reported 115,610 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,727 shares to 313,818 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,023 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.