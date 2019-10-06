Klingenstein Fields & Co Holding In Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Was Has Raised; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.52 million, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 161,203 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87 million, up from 159,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 488,273 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 972,400 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $280.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Montage Res Corp by 242,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,913 shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 142,707 shares to 200 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).