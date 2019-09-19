Klingenstein Fields & Co Maintains Position in Citigroup (C); As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Share Price Declined, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 18,878 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 257,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.06 million, up from 245,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Management accumulated 74,500 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 1,929 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Altfest L J invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 324,567 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% or 3,004 shares. Moreover, Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership has 6.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.50 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.61% or 3.46 million shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, L And S Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,721 shares. Regions reported 290,766 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 41,403 were accumulated by Credit Cap Ltd. Guardian Inv Mgmt has 1.79% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,315 shares to 482,440 shares, valued at $34.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,041 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 90,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 239,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,172 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires Copco® Thermal and Hydration Beverageware, Tea Kettles and Kitchen Organization Products – GlobeNewswire” on October 06, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35 million for 5.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity.