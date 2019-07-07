Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $3.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $309,944

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 26,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 67,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 600,361 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 130,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.85 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 4,061 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 36,202 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap invested in 0.46% or 34,514 shares. Phocas Corp owns 9,930 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,584 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 864,584 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.07% or 717,327 shares. 25,138 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Page Arthur B has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 3,428 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Beacon Grp owns 4,564 shares. Fairview Capital Limited Com holds 3,630 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa accumulated 0.02% or 3,636 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,158 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt owns 13,868 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 20,466 shares to 73,750 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,823 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 34,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.96M for 9.36 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.