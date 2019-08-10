Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Position in Carnival (CCL) by $3.73 Million as Market Value Declined; As Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $10.62 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 575,337 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 74,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 293,409 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 368,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,050 shares to 374,850 shares, valued at $58.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.07 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 12,389 shares. Victory Cap Management has 3.45 million shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,018 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,446 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 97,981 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rbs Ptnrs LP accumulated 51.94% or 3.61 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 10,815 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 18,689 shares. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 4,746 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust stated it has 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Investec Asset owns 8,542 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 54,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Foster And Motley owns 0.35% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 48,307 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5,655 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.27% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Valley Advisers holds 0.38% or 25,831 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 334,162 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Company holds 1.59% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 106,212 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 77,837 shares to 296,165 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).