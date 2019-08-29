Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $54.70 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25M, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.94M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 264,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 571,515 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.75M, down from 835,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 42,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,240 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,203 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 17,746 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 40,099 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Liability holds 1.56% or 116,225 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meridian Counsel has 1.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,959 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Com has 6,026 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Winfield Assoc owns 7,452 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Natixis holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 270,182 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 504,554 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Windward Limited invested in 0.15% or 1,077 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 200 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% or 34,832 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Colony Grp Llc has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,790 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pnc Financial Svcs stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management accumulated 154,660 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 2,598 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,551 shares. North Star Investment owns 17,522 shares. 9,612 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset. Victory Management Inc reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 5.16M were reported by Morgan Stanley. The Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).