Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased By $9.01 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; Amc Networks Has 1.02 Sentiment

Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 134 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 131 decreased and sold stakes in Amc Networks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 50.70 million shares, up from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amc Networks Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 108 Increased: 85 New Position: 49.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 87.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 102,361 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 218,894 shares with $19.35M value, up from 116,533 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 465,193 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 6.35 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. for 65,008 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 806,356 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 37,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.31% in the stock. Origin Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 220,193 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 40,000 shares to 24,130 valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 47,298 shares and now owns 305,587 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $109.17’s average target is 5.42% above currents $103.56 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

