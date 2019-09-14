Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $435,299; Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Its Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Stake by $5.11 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 300,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 353,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 653,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.46 million shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 40,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 34,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $32.01M for 16.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, American Assets Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 5,190 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 23,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,778 shares to 377,414 shares, valued at $63.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,289 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Foundation Res Mgmt owns 227,316 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aimz Advsr Lc stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 278,667 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 39,585 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 5,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Architects owns 4,486 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Limited Com owns 127,214 shares. 4.38M are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 3,454 shares. Old Bankshares In has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Grp Incorporated stated it has 120,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Bender Robert And Assocs has 2.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top ESG Stocks on RBC Capital’s ‘Best Ideas’ List – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.