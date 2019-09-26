Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; 10-15 Associates Decreased By $758,322 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

10-15 Associates Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 259,122 shares with $14.18 million value, down from 273,165 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 11.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,260 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 536,166 shares with $74.68M value, down from 542,426 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 3.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.52% above currents $128.81 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Company holds 10,764 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Amer Bancorp reported 60,005 shares. 281,800 were accumulated by Old Republic Int. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 129,156 shares. 51,004 were accumulated by Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Com. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 9,301 shares. Horan invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Ltd Llc reported 17,600 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 302,700 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 260,497 shares or 1.21% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.31% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.62% or 1.89 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 73,903 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 9,979 shares to 16,479 valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 16,392 shares and now owns 365,854 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 1.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Long Island Invsts Lc reported 5,279 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh owns 1.56M shares. Godsey Gibb Associate invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cortland Associates Inc Mo reported 15,692 shares stake. Independent invested in 22,400 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 9,385 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 51,325 shares. Kames Capital Public Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 435,038 shares. 128,086 are held by Freestone Capital Ltd Liability. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 18,632 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 73,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.61M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 2.55M shares or 0.85% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.04% above currents $48.92 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.