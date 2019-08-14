Kla Tencor (KLAC) Stock Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake; Farr Miller & Washington Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Cut by $380,952

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 12,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 42,514 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 30,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 446,102 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 12,928 shares to 154,121 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemical (NYSE:APD) by 38,715 shares to 27,162 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,961 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).