Kla Tencor (KLAC) Holder Alphamark Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $3.58 Million; As Columbus Mckinn (CMCO) Market Value Declined, Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.89 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinn (CMCO) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 55,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 787,670 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, down from 843,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 60,847 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 1.72M shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 54,452 shares stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Driehaus Mgmt Lc has 159,193 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc reported 5,853 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 20,120 shares. American Intl Group holds 14,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 103,634 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Us State Bank De owns 6,067 shares. Legal And General Gp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,450 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns, Oregon-based fund reported 121,113 shares. Principal Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 229,826 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 16,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP has 369,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Presents At 31st Annual ROTH Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon Announces New CM Authorized Rigging Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Get SPRAT Certified at Columbus McKinnon’s Rock Lititz Training Center – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Explosion-Protected Models Join Columbus McKinnon’s Wire Rope Hoist Product Family – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Spon Adr (NASDAQ:WB) by 14,061 shares to 612,651 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Omx (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Prope.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company accumulated 214 shares. First Business Fincl Service holds 0.12% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 5,474 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 76,991 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 1,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 30,342 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 21,242 shares stake. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,573 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 8,575 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 212 shares. Mngmt Va owns 4.19% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 127,780 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2,950 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).