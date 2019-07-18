KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96% of KLA-Tencor Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KLA-Tencor Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have KLA-Tencor Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA-Tencor Corporation 0.00% 68.50% 20.00% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing KLA-Tencor Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KLA-Tencor Corporation N/A 112 13.49 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

KLA-Tencor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for KLA-Tencor Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA-Tencor Corporation 1 1 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

$137.63 is the average price target of KLA-Tencor Corporation, with a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 40.53%. Based on the results delivered earlier, KLA-Tencor Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KLA-Tencor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA-Tencor Corporation -3.67% -9.73% 2.29% 15.82% -2.11% 23.31% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year KLA-Tencor Corporation has weaker performance than KLA-Tencor Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KLA-Tencor Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s competitors have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. KLA-Tencor Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

KLA-Tencor Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation’s rivals beat KLA-Tencor Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.