KLA (KLAC) Touches $157.61 High on Sep, 19; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position By $12.43 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 31.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 83,454 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 181,814 shares with $27.14M value, down from 265,268 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.62. About 36,540 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $168.64 target or 7.00% above today’s $157.61 share price. This indicates more upside for the $25.10 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $168.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.76 billion more. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.61. About 298,408 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 81,540 shares. 222,300 were reported by Korea Invest Corporation. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 544,599 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.23% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 100 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 4,860 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Decatur Cap has invested 1.44% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Next reported 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Homrich & Berg has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Motco reported 50 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.10 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.36M for 17.91 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $157.94's average target is 0.21% above currents $157.61 stock price.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 10,077 shares to 176,552 valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 8,508 shares and now owns 296,720 shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67's average target is -9.76% below currents $173.62 stock price.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82M for 20.09 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest has 4,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank And has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 37,960 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Carroll Financial Associates reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cibc Asset has 3,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.03% or 608,372 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 31,336 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 31,894 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0% or 10,168 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 18,655 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 195,987 shares.