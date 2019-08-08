KLA (KLAC) to pay $0.75 on Sep 3, 2019; TEPLA AG KIRCHHEIM ORDINARY SHARES GERM (TPLKF) Shorts Lowered By 49.5%

KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. KLA Corp’s current price of $134.14 translates into 0.56% yield. KLA Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.14. About 1.43M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,032 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.2% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.11% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2.66 million shares. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 127,010 shares. 5,304 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technology Inc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 42,609 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com invested in 0.13% or 7,998 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 2,685 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 135 shares. Laffer Invests reported 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Highland Cap Management Ltd accumulated 10,440 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 136,195 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $145.91’s average target is 8.77% above currents $134.14 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 22 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Tuesday, April 9.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.68 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.