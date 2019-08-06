KLA (KLAC) to pay $0.75 on Sep 3, 2019; Banc Of California (BANC) Sentiment Is 1.06

KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. KLA Corp’s current price of $126.46 translates into 0.59% yield. KLA Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.09% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 3.48M shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a

Banc Of California Inc (BANC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 66 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 62 reduced and sold their equity positions in Banc Of California Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 49.02 million shares, down from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Banc Of California Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 50 New Position: 16.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $722.43 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 29.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 13.67% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. for 3.40 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 1.46 million shares or 9.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Second Curve Capital Llc has 8.04% invested in the company for 762,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Seidman Lawrence B has invested 5.31% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest stated it has 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.78 million shares. 966,488 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 158,552 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 57 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 476 shares. 24,580 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 30,342 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.13% or 86,258 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 90,487 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited has 0.07% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fort Lp holds 0% or 102 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.44 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $160 highest and $107 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 11.10% above currents $126.46 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.