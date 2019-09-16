Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised by $85.70 Million Its Holding; Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Valuation Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 240,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 17.75M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.91M, up from 17.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 2.12M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 1.88M shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca owns 77.49 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Parametric Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.00 million shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 2.56 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 2,697 shares. Ent Finance Svcs reported 0% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 471 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,586 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 87,449 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.49 million shares. California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 40,659 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 262,804 shares.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Flex Ltd. Stock Fell 40% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on November 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 94,577 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $167.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 103,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Updates Q3 Guidance Post Orbotech Buyout – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Up 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co reported 1.22 million shares. Hm Payson owns 53 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 75 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 16,508 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,177 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0.28% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 247,843 shares. Lateef Investment Lp accumulated 1.32% or 89,325 shares. 644,471 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc. Country Club Tru Na invested in 0.95% or 70,146 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,717 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).