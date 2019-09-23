KLA (KLAC) Stock Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup; The Target Price per Share is $180.0000; Scopia Capital Management LP Upped Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 143.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 1.51 million shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 2.57M shares with $64.14M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 21.71M shares traded or 537.30% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Equities researchers at Citigroup have $180.0000 target price per share on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). Citigroup’s target price per share gives a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was disclosed in an analyst report on 23 September.

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 1.36 million shares to 3.26 million valued at $203.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 1.12 million shares and now owns 983,005 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $157.94’s average target is 1.57% above currents $155.5 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 10 with “Market Perform”. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.36M for 17.67 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.76 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLA Corporation shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.