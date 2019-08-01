Kla (KLAC) Stake Maintained by Renaissance Group Llc; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Upped Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 2.20M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 27,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 249,444 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.79 million, up from 221,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.94B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 415,399 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares to 89,006 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,155 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,201 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca owns 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,807 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lafleur Godfrey Lc invested in 151,018 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 2.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 121,829 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,900 shares. Colrain Ltd Co reported 7,700 shares. Violich Capital Management Incorporated owns 3,331 shares. Farmers National Bank accumulated 30,569 shares. Colorado-based Cambiar Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited reported 0.14% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd invested in 36,490 shares. First Dallas Securities has 0.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 801,417 shares. 959,123 are held by Franklin Resources. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc invested in 0.46% or 140,466 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 2,076 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,460 shares. 7,789 are held by Citizens And Northern. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hilton Capital Lc accumulated 50 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0% or 57 shares. Whittier holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 209,474 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Colony Gru accumulated 21,561 shares. Clough Prtn LP invested in 138,200 shares. Grimes Incorporated accumulated 83,976 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,558 shares to 616,500 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc by 9,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,773 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).